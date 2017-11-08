Named list and logo of Eurovision 2018 participating countries

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ The list of 42 participating countries in Eurovision 2018, which also includes Azerbaijan has been revealed.

Report informs, the list was published on the official website of the contest.

The main logo depicting a shell comes with twelve other derivations. Lisbon is using the ocean’s connectivity as inspiration with the slogan All Aboard.

The song contest will be held in Lisbon next May.

All participating countries: Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Albania, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, United Kingdom, Hungary, Germany, Greece, Georgia, Denmark, Israel, Iceland, Spain, Ireland, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Ukraine, Finland, France, Croatia, Montenegro, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Sweden, Estonia.