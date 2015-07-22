MTV Video Music Awards 2015 nominations announced - LIST

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ MTV Video Music Awards 2015 nominations announced on July 22.

Taylor Swift leads all VMA nominees with nine nods. Taylor Swift had better clear a blank space on her mantel to hold all the new awards she may be getting soon - the "Shake It Off" singer just got the most MTV Video Music Award nominations.

Swift's clips for "Bad Blood" and "Blank Space" earned nods in categories ranging from Video of the Year to Best Female Video to Best Art Direction - part of her nine overall noms.

Swift's former opening act, Ed Sheeran, had the next most nominations - six in all, including the big Video of the Year prize for his "Thinking Out Loud."

Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Mark Roson each boasted five bids, while Diplo, FKA Twigs, Nicki Minaj and Skrillex each got three.

Rapper Lamar actually has more appearances on the nominations list than anyone, given his guest spot on Swift's five-times-nominated "Bad Blood" clip. But MTV doesn't count cameos as wins for the guest.

Solemn opening of the awarding ceremony to be held on August 30, 2015.

Report presents the full list of award nominations of MTV VMA 2015:

Video of the Year

Beyoncé – "7/11"

Ed Sheeran – "Thinking Out Loud"

Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Bad Blood"

Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars – "Uptown Funk"

Kendrick Lamar – "Alright"

Best Male Video

Ed Sheeran – "Thinking Out Loud"

Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars – "Uptown Funk"

Kendrick Lamar – "Alright"

The Weeknd – "Earned It"

Nick Jonas – "Chains"

Best Female Video

Beyoncé – "7/11"

Taylor Swift – "Blank Space"

Nicki Minaj – "Anaconda"

Sia – "Elastic Heart"

Ellie Goulding – "Love Me Like You Do"

Best Hip Hop Video



Fetty Wap – "Trap Queen"

Nicki Minaj – "Anaconda"

Kendrick Lamar – "Alright"

Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth – "See You Again"

Big Sean ft. E-40 – "IDFWU"

Best Pop Video

Beyoncé – "7/11"

Ed Sheeran – "Thinking Out Loud"

Taylor Swift – "Blank Space"

Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars – "Uptown Funk"

Maroon 5 – "Sugar"

Best Rock Video

Hozier – "Take Me To Church"

Fall Out Boy – "Uma Thurman"

Florence + the Machine – "Ship To Wreck"

Walk the Moon – "Shut Up and Dance"

Arctic Monkeys – "Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?"

Artist to Watch

Fetty Wap – "Trap Queen"

Vance Joy – "Riptide"

George Ezra – "Budapest"

James Bay – "Hold Back The River"

FKA Twigs – "Pendulum"

Best Collaboration

Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Bad Blood"

Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars – "Uptown Funk"

Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth – "See You Again"

Ariana Grande & The Weeknd – "Love Me Harder"

Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj – "Bang Bang"

Video With a Social Message

Jennifer Hudson – "I Still Love You"

Colbie Caillat – "Try"

Big Sean ft. Kanye West and John Legend – "One Man Can Change the World"

Rihanna – "American Oxygen"

Wale – "The White Shoes"

Best Art Direction

Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Bad Blood" (Charles Infante)

Snoop Dogg – "So Many Pros" (Jason Fijal)

Jack White – "Would You Fight For My Love" (Jeff Peterson)

The Chemical Brothers – "Go" (Michel Gondry)

Skrillex & Diplo – "Where Are U Now" with Justin Bieber (Brewer)

Best Choreography

Beyoncé – "7/11" (Beyoncé, Chris Grant, Additional choreography: Gabriel Valenciano)

OK Go – "I Won’t Let You Down" (OK Go, air:man and Mori Harano)

Chet Faker – "Gold" (Ryan Heffington)

Ed Sheeran – "Don’t" (Nappy Tabs)

Flying Lotus ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Never Catch Me" (Keone and Mari Madrid)

Best Cinematography

Flying Lotus ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Never Catch Me" (Larkin Sieple)

Ed Sheeran – "Thinking Out Loud" (Daniel Pearl)

Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Bad Blood" (Christopher Probst)

FKA Twigs – "Two Weeks" (Justin Brown)

Alt-J – "Left Hand Free" (Mike Simpson)

Best Direction

Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Bad Blood" (Joseph Kahn)

Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars – "Uptown Funk" (Bruno Mars and Cameron Duddy)

Kendrick Lamar – "Alright" (Colin Tilley & The Little Homies)

Hozier – "Take Me To Church" (Brendan Canty, Conal Thomson)

Childish Gambino – "Sober" (Hiro Murai)

Best Editing

Beyoncé – "7/11" (Beyoncé, Ed Burke, Jonathan Wing)

Ed Sheeran – "Don’t" (Jacquelyn London)

Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Bad Blood" (Chancler Haynes at Cosmo Street)

A$AP Rocky – "L$D" (Dexter Navy)

Skrillex & Diplo – "Where Are U Now" with Justin Bieber (Brewer)

Best Visual Effects

Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Bad Blood" (Ingenuity Studios)

FKA Twigs – "Two Weeks" (Gloria FX, Tomash Kuzmytskyi, and Max Chyzhevskyy)

Childish Gambino – "Telegraph Ave." (Gloria FX)

Skrillex & Diplo – "Where Are U Now" with Justin Bieber (Brewer)