Mission Impossible 7 film shooting halted in Italy over coronavirus outbreak

Paramount Pictures says it has postponed a planned three-week shoot in Italy for Tom Cruise's new Mission: Impossible film due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Filming was due to have started on Monday in Venice, where the final two days of the lagoon city's annual Carnival festival were canceled on Sunday. New coronavirus cases climbed above 220 on Monday as Italy shut down much of its wealthy north to curb the disease's spread.

The studio said it was allowing the film crew to return home during the delay and that it would "continue to monitor the situation" in Italy.