Michael Jackson's father rushed to hospital

Michael Jackson's father Joe rushed to hospital after suffering a stroke, Report informs citing foreign media.

According to the information, the superstar's dad has been left temporarily blind as he was taken ill in Brazil on his 87th birthday just two days after his family threw a party to celebrate.

Jackson family sources have said he was rushed to the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo after waking up feeling dizzy, with no vision on Sunday morning.

Joe, who suffers from diabetes was treated to a party in Brazil to mark his big day on Friday.

Doctors currently are doing tests on the former music manager to decide whether to fly him back to America for further treatment

His reputation was tarnished in the 80's when it was claimed he was abusive to his children.