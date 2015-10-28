​Michael Jackson is world’s top-earning dead celebrity

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Michael Jackson has been revealed as the top earning dead celebrity, earning an astonishing 140 USD million this year.

Report informs citing the foreign media, n his more than three decade solo career, the King of Pop made an impressive £719 million. But it seems he has proved even more lucrative since his death, making a further £653million since 2009.

His latest annual income has seen him top a list of the highest earning dead celebrities, complied by financial magazine Forbes.

In second place is Elvis Presley, who has made £36 million, Peanuts cartoonist Charles Schulz comes in third with £26million, while fourth place, with £14million, goes to Bob Marley. Elizabeth Taylor rounds off the top five with £13 million.





