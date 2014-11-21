"Masha and the Bear" to come to Baku again

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia's "Multi-pulti world" theatre will arrive in Baku.

Report informs referring to the Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre.

Thus, new scenes of the premiere of "Masha and the Bear" will be held at the stage of Opera and Ballet Theatre on December 27, 28, 29, 30 and January 2-3. The performances will be presented in Russian and Azerbaijani languages.

Georgia's "Multi-Pulti world" theater presented the performance in Baku in March and December last year. Though Georgian actors played the roles of Masha and the Bear, the characters of the cartoon were sounded by the honored artist Masma Aslangizi and Elnar Garayev.