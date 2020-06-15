Marvel Comics reboots Iron Man

The company Marvel announced plans to rethink and restart the legendary history of the iconic character – “Iron man.” It will not happen in the cinematic universe, and in the newest line of comics, Report says, citing Gazeta.ru.

As stated in the synopsis for publication by Marvel trailer, returning the legendary Tony stark to his roots will be recognized as a writer and producer Christopher Cantwell and superstar artist CAFU international level. They will introduce readers to Marvel’s new story, “the Iron man,” including a completely original design of the armor, designed by legendary artist Alex Ross. According to rumors, the new project will start in September 2020.

Sci-Fi Thriller “Iron man” was released in 2008 by Marvel Studios. The role of the protagonist Tony stark ably played by Robert Downey Jr. The film attracted a lot of celebrities and was well received by the audience. In 2008, the film entered the Top-10 of the best projects of the year.