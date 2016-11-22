Named main requirement of contract with singers of "Ən Yeni Il" concert

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Singers are to perform at "Ən Yeni Il" (The Newest Year) concert at the Baku Olympic Stadium, can not participate in other concerts on the same day.

Spokeswoman of the stadium Jamila Mehdiyeva told Report that relevant contract was signed with all the singers.

According to her, some restaurants advertise that the signers to perform at "Ən Yeni Il" concert will also attend their programs: "However, this is impossible, as it is contrary to requirement of the contract signed with them. According to the contract, the singers should perform exclusively only at the stadium."

J. Mehdiyeva said that tickets for "ƏN Yeni Il" available at iTicket.az, "ASAN" Service centers and boxing-offices of the city.

Notably, alongside with local stars Roya and Miri Yusif, Turkish pop stars Hadise, Demet Akalın, Murat Dalkılıç, Berksan, Ozan Doğulu, DJs Cemre and Mahmut Orhan will took part in the "Ən Yeni Il" concert, to be organized on December 31, on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.

Informational support will be provided by Report News Agency. Sponsors are AAAF Park Apartment Complex, High Boost, Seat, Baku Entertainment Factory, Hell and iTicket.az.