Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ As Billboard magazine published, Madonna was awarded the title of "Woman of the Year".

Report informs referring to the foreign media, she will get the prize in New York City during the ceremony.

The singer was awarded the title because “she goes far beyond music, its influence is much wider”.

Organizers also noted the activities of the Madonna as a singer, “she had a positive effect on gender equality”.