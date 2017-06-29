Revealed letters that Michael Jackson wrote before his death

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Letters of the King of Pop Michael Jackson wrote before his death were revealed.

Report informs citing foreign media, journalist Daphne Barak said.

She said that the letters were handed by the star's close friend Michael Jacobshagen, the singer wrote he was “scared about my life” and that “the system wants to kill me for my catalogue”.

He said: “AEG makes so much pressure to me. I have a bad feeling. I’m scared about my life. Call Joseph tomorrow.”

Michael's official cause of death in June 2009 was from an overdose of the sedative propofol. He was 50 at the time. While his doctor Conrad Murray was sentenced to four years in jail for involuntary manslaughter.