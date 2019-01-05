Leonardo DiCaprio gives grand jury testimony in Malaysian corruption probe

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio testified behind closed doors about an international money-laundering scheme that allegedly was used to fund 'The Wolf of Wall Street,' Report informs referring to Hollywood Reporter.

Leonardo DiCaprio has given secret testimony to a Washington, D.C. grand jury over his role in a multibillion-dollar Malaysian corruption scandal that ensnared the Hollywood star, his film The Wolf of Wall Street and its production company Red Granite Pictures, according to a report Friday in The Washington Post.

DiCaprio's reps did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and a U.S. Department of Justice spokesperson offered no comment on the press report.

Grand jury testimony is given behind closed doors, so there's no indication of what DiCaprio may have said. A spokesperson for DiCaprio in 2016 told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor supported "all efforts to assure that justice is done" after the DoJ first connected DiCaprio and his environmental charity to the Malaysian corruption scandal.