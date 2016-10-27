 Top
    Kyiv to allocate 8 mln USD to Eurovision 2017

    Part of the amount will be allocated next year

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Kiev authorities will allocate 200 million hryvnia (8 mln USD) to Eurovision Song Contest, 50 mln. in 2016, and 150 mln. in 2017.

    Report informs citing the Ukrinform, Chairman of the budget committee of the city council Andrey Strannikov said during a briefing in Kyiv City Council.

    Notably, the main venue of the song contest will be International Exhibition Centre in Kiev.

    The semifinals of Eurovision 2017 will be held on May 9 and 11, finals on May 13.

