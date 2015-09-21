Janet Jackson converts to Islam after marrying with Arab billionaire

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ American singer Janet Jackson has converted to Islam following her marriage to Qatari billionaire Wissam Al Mana in 2012, Report informs referring to Daily Sabah, the Sun newspaper reported.

Jackson has been spending a great deal of time studying Islam and its followers. She even decided to tone down her costumes and stage show in order to follow the requirements of the religion, the source claimed.

According to the Sun report, "The 49-year-old singer feels like she has found a home with her new religion and has told members of her family, who completely respect her choice.

The newspaper reports that Jackson ends her "Unbreakable" world tour shows with "Insha Allah" which means "Allah willing".