Italian brand dedicates collection of shoes to Zaha Hadid

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Italian premium brand Premiata has created a capsule collection of shoes and dedicated it to the architect Zaha Hadid.

Report informs citing the foreign media, this is stated in the press release that arrived in edition "Tapes.ru" on Thursday, 7 April. When creating rulers used the idea of deconstruction.

The main emphasis is on the unusual shape of the Shoe, in particular, wedge-stairs, which gradually "grows" in the upper part of the boots and opening the toe and heel.

Zaha Hadid is a British designer of Arab origin. The first woman to received the Pritzker prize is a prestigious award in the field of architecture. The style that worked for Zaha Hadid, criticism called deconstruction: whimsical biomorphic forms, similar to bacteria under a microscope, and the interiors of filming sci-Fi movie.

She created a project Vitra fire station in Weil-am-Rhein, The MAXXI (national Museum of XXI century arts) in Rome, the Serpentine Sackler Gallery and the Centre of water sports of the 2012 Olympics in London, the Opera house in Guangzhou, the contemporary arts Center Rosenthal in Cincinnati, the Cultural center Heydar Aliyev in Baku. At the end of March 2016. died of a heart attack.