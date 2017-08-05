Hackers release episode of Game of Thrones before its premiere

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Unknown hackers have posted on the Internet an episode of the TV saga "Game of Thrones" before its premiere, Report informs citing the TASS.

It is the fourth episode of season 7. Cyber criminals have managed to steal it from the computer systems of the Indian company Star India. The company cooperates with the American HBO TV channel that shows the TV saga.

Star India officials have admitted that its computers have been subjected to cyber attacks. The company has promised to investigate the case and find the criminals.

It became public on August 1 that hackers also managed to get access to the systems of HBO. The American Magazine Entertainment Weekly has reported that perpetrators have obtained and posted on the Internet information about the unreleased episodes of the "Game of Thrones". Cyber attackers have already released information about the content of two of them. They claim that overall, they could steal 1,5 terabytes of information from HBO.