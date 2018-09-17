Gerard Depardieu wants to obtain Turkish citizenship

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Famous actor Gerard Depardieu announced his desire to obtain Turkish citizenship, Report citing RIA Novosti.

Earlier Depardieu was seen in Pyongyang, where preparations are underway to celebrate the 70th anniversary of DPRK's establishment. Journalists saw the actor in the bar of a hotel in North the Korean capital, where tourists often stay.

"I am going to visit Turkey in October and talk to Erdoğan," said J. Depardieu, expressing his desire to become a citizen of Turkey.