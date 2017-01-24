Fan dies in stampede after meeting with Indian cinema star

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ One person died of cardiac arrest when he went to catch a glimpse of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the Vadodara railway station, teeming with fans of actor who was on board the August Kranti Express on Monday to promote his upcoming film Raees. Report informs citing the Lenta.ru, the meeting with the fans was held at the station.

In a tragic turn of events, a fan lost his life in a stampede at the station. He succumbed in the sea of humanity gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the iconic actor. The deceased has been identified as a local politician, Farid Khan Pathan.

Shah Rukh Khan said his prayers were with the family of his fan who died.

51-year-old Shah Rukh Khan is considered one of the most famous actors in Bollywood, he has starred in over 70 movies.