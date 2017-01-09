 Top
    Famous Russian singers will visit Baku

    Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Russian singers Alla Pugacheva and Kristina Orbakayte will visit Azerbaijan.

    Report informs citing the Russian media, singers will give a concert as part of the international music festival "Jara-2017" to be held in July.

    The festival will begin on July 27 and continue until July 30.

    Notably, many famous figures of Russia attended last year's festival. 

    Music event that took place on the shores of the Caspian Sea "Sea Breeze" was attended by more than 10,000 people.

    The festival will be held in Baku every year.

