Eurovision contest refuse to defend its contestants

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Organizers of the Eurovision song contest refused to defend contestants.

Report informs referring to gazeta.ru.

This decision was made amid scandal when Kyiv did not allow Russian singer Yuliya Samoylova to enter Ukrainian territory due to her visit to Crimea.

“The regulations of Eurovision song contest 2018 imply that the selected singers and delegations members should have no infringement that may allow the national authorities of accepting country to refuse the entry to the host country in accordance with its state legislation,” said the press service of European Broadcasting Union