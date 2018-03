Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Mark Hildrew, Director of an opera singer Dmitri Hvorostovsky, has denied media reports of the star’s death.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Also the opera singer Hibla Gerzmava reacted the spread reports. "He's alive! Untrue information!", she posted on Instagram page.

Hvorostovsky's wife Florence also confirmed that her husband is fine and at home.