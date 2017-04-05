Deputy Head of Kyiv Administration: All works for Eurovision 2017 will be completed in time

Kyiv. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Kyiv expects about 20,000 foreign and 2-3 times more domestic tourists to the annual music contest Eurovision 2017.

Ukrainian bureau of Report News Agency informs, Alexey Reznikov, Deputy Head of Kyiv City State Administration said.

According to him, for today, there are 19.300 accommodations in hotels from three to five stars and about two thousand in hostels, 2.500 in hotels in the suburbs of the capital.

"Traffic will not change at the time of the Eurovision 2017 contest. There will be special buses for delegations, if necessary, public transportation will be extended and additional rolling stock will be allocated for separate routes", A.Reznikov said.

He also noted that Kyiv city, as a partner of the contest, is preparing entertainment zones - not official locations for Eurovision.

"All works for Eurovision 2017 will be completed in time".

A.Reznikov said that fan-town on Sofia square will be divided into the following zones: cultural-artistic, information-reference, recreation, food court and entertainment, photo zones. Free Wi-Fi will be provided for the visitors.

He also pointed out that a week of contemporary art "KyivArtWeek" will be organized specially for the Eurovision guests. Six museums, more than 20 galleries of Ukraine and other countries are planned to be involved in the framework of the week.