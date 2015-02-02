Daughter of Whitney Houston rushed to hospital

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ The daughter of late singer and entertainer Whitney Houston was found unresponsive in a bathtub Saturday and taken to a hospital in the north Atlanta suburbs, police says, Report informs citing foreign media.

According to the information, Bobbi Kristina Brown was found by her husband, Nick Gordon, and a friend, said officer Lisa Holland, a spokeswoman for the Roswell Police Department, who added that Gordon gave his wife CPR. When police arrived, they gave Brown additional care until she was taken alive to North Fulton Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation, police added.

Brown is the daughter of Houston and R&B singer Bobby Brown. A representative for the family did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Gordon was also raised by Houston, one of the bestselling recording artists of all time, but she never formally adopted him.

Whitney Houston was found dead in a hotel bathtub on 11 February 2012, in Beverly Hills, California. The 48-year-old had struggled for years with cocaine, marijuana and pills, and her behavior had become erratic.