Crime thriller dubbed into Azerbaijani in CinemaPlus - VIDEO

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ CinemaPlus theaters network features fifth film with professional Azerbaijani dubbing. Report informs, "The Neighbor" is a crime thriller, dubbed by Cinemazadeh studio in 2016.

Dubbing editor is Khatai Ali, producer Tural Asadov, sound producer Orhan Hasanli, mastering Azad Veliyev, post production supervisor Vugar Islamzade.

The dubbing of the film was attended by Oleg Amirbayov, Rovshan Mammadov, Nezaket Mammadli, Gulnara Zulalova, Said Nizami, Kamal Yashar and Khatai Ali.

Director of crime thriller is Marcus Dunstan. Actors are Josh Stewart, Melissa Bolona, Alex Essoe.