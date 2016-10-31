Countries to participate in Eurovision 2017 announced

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine named countries to participate in Eurovision 2017 song contest to be held in Kiev.

Report informs referring to web site of the contest, Azerbaijan is among 43 participants.

Russia, which is in political conflict with Ukraine due to annexation of Crimea and separatist activities in eastern regions of the country will send its contestant to Kiev. Turkey will not participate in Eurovision this year too.

Notably, semifinals of the contests will be held on May 9 and 11, final on May 13. Ukrainian singer Jamala was winner of Eurovision 2016 with the song 1944.