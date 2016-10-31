 Top
    Close photo mode

    Countries to participate in Eurovision 2017 announced

    Russian contestant will go to Kiev

    Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine named countries to participate in Eurovision 2017 song contest to be held in Kiev.

    Report informs referring to web site of the contest, Azerbaijan is among 43 participants.

    Russia, which is in political conflict with Ukraine due to annexation of Crimea and separatist activities in eastern regions of the country will send its contestant to Kiev. Turkey will not participate in Eurovision this year too.

    Notably, semifinals of the contests will be held on May 9 and 11, final on May 13. Ukrainian singer Jamala was winner of Eurovision 2016 with the song 1944

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi