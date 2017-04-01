"CinemaPlus" presents comedy "TheGame" - VIDEO

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ Premium "CinemaPlus" movie theater, located in shopping center "GenclikMall" has hosted the presentation of adventure comedy film "TheGame".

Report informs, the premiere was attended by show business stars, famous actors, directors, TV presenters, media persons, numerous media representatives. Among them were folk artists, theater and cinema actors and many others.

At the premiere, the actors of the film "The Game" shared their told about comical situations. Notably, Turkish movie stars are also involved in comedy along with Azerbaijani actors.

Thus, the Turkish actor Eray Türknoted that he was glad to cooperate with the Azerbaijani filmmakers. The actor said that during his visit to Azerbaijan he visited Baku, Sheki and Gabala cities.

Speaking at the event, director of the comedy film Orkhan Bayramov expressed gratitude to the entire creative team.

Serkan Genç, Ayşen Batigun, Eray Türk, Vusal Haji Gadir, Gulshan Huseynli, Yaroslav Trifonov, Bahruz Vagifoglu, Perviz Mammadrzayev, Elshan Rustamov, Abdulgani Aliyev, Parvin Abiyeva, Shirzad Pirallahi and others starred in the film.