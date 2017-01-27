CinemaPlus launches a new campaign - VIDEO

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ McDonald's Azerbaijan and CinemaPlus started new campaign.

Report informs, as part of "Tasty offer with story" clients offered menu that combines McDonald's products and CinemaPlus gifts in total of 9.90 AZN.

New CinemaPlus menu includes 1 burger, (Big Mac or McChicken), 1 regular french fries, 1 regular drink, 1 cinema ticket and 1 3D cinema glasses. Thus, McDonald's lovers can visit restaurant get ticket and 3D cinema glasses then visit CinemaPlus cinemas and watch their favorite movie.

To get more information about the campaign please visit www.cinemaplus.az.