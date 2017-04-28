CinemaPlus hosts gala evening of film "Nazlı" - VIDEO

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ A gala evening of the romantic comedy "Nazlı" was held at the CinemaPlus theater in Ganjlik Mall.

Report informs, the film was shot by "Zaratustra Film" company.

The director of the film is Rahman Rafigoglu, script authors are Rahman Rafigoglu and Tural Fitat, production director is Ali Sultanov, the composer is Said Gani, general producers are Murad Maharramli and Ali Javadov.

The main roles were played by the actor of the State Academic National Drama Theater Ulvi Hasanli and the young actress Khumar Selimova. People's Artists Mabud Maharramov, Arif Guliyev, Fuad Poladov, Rasim Balayev, Honored Artists Mehriban Khanlarova, Naida Orujeva and Farid Aliyev, actors Gorgud Jafarli, Eldar Bagirbeyov, Azer Aydemir and others played a role in the comedy.