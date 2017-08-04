 Top
    CinemaPlus congratulates Gennady Gasimov

    His rise to office began in 1967 with opening of legendary Azerbaijan cinema

    Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ On the National Cinema Day (August 2) premium movie theaters network CinemaPlus congratulated Gennady Gasimov, who has been working in the cinema field of Azerbaijan for over 50 years.

    Report informs, his rise to office began with the opening of legendary "Azerbaijan" cinema in 1967.

    His professionalism and experience highly appreciated by management and his colleagues.

    G. Gasimov appreciated not only for his professionalism, but also for his human qualities.

