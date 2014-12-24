China court officially charges son of Jackie Chan

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ China's state prosecutor said Monday it had formally charged Jaycee Chan, son of kung fu movie star Jackie Chan, with a drug offense - meaning he is almost certain to face trial, Report informs referring foreign mass media.

The 32-year-old actor and singer was arrested in Beijing earlier this year after testing positive for marijuana, and police said they found 100 grams of the drug at his home. Prosecutors said they had begun legal proceedings against him for "the crime of sheltering others to take drugs," without elaborating.

Action star Jackie Chan, 60, served as a goodwill spokesman for the China National Anti-Drug Committee in 2009, state media reported, promoting anti-drug education. Jaycee Chan was not available for comment. In August, his father offered the public a "deep bow of apology" for his son's arrest. China has detained a string of other mostly B-list celebrities in recent months on drug-related charges, cases that have been publicized widely in both state and social media.