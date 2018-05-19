Celebrities gather to wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

© Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Celebrities have gathered to the wedding of prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Vindsor church.

Report informs, among the 600 guests gathered at the St. George’s Chapel Church ,there are members of the royal family, Queen Elizabeth, as well as American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, actors Idris Elba and George Clooney, Victoria and David Beckham, British pop singer James Blunt , Elton John, tennis player Serena Williams and others.

Harry’s former lovers, Chelsy Davy whom dated in 2004-2010, as well as friend from the school, and actress Cressida Bonas, whom dated in 2012-2014 also attend the wedding.