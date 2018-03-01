Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio to star in Tarantino's movie

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio will be starred in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Manson movie.

Report informs citing the foreign media, the film will be titled “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

DiCaprio will play Rick Dalton, former star of a western TV series, while Pitt will be his longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth.

Tarantino, who is writing and directing, describes the project as “a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood.

The film will be released worldwide on August 9, 2019.