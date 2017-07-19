Ben Affleck drops out of 'Triple Frontier' film to focus on wellness and family

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ The 44-year-old actor was set to star in the upcoming Netflix film, Triple Frontier, but is now departing the feature to "take some time to focus on his wellness and his family," Report informs referring to Deadline.

The thriller, directed by JC Chandor, will replace the actor and continue without him. No word on what specifically made Affleck drop out, but he is still expected to make an appearance at Comic-Con this week to promote part one of Justice League, out in November.

In March, Affleck revealed in an intimate Facebook post that he had completed rehab and was taking the necessary steps for a "positive recovery."

"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be," he wrote. "I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."

Since officially divorcing Jennifer Garner earlier this year, the actor has been spotted with his new girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus. The two have been snapped together on several dates.