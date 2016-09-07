Batman film director dies at 101

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Hollywood director Leslie H. Martinson, who worked on more than 100 television series during his prolific career and helmed Batman: The Movie in 27 days between the first two seasons of the wildly popular 1960s ABC show, has died. He was 101, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

Martinson, who seemingly directed episodes of every TV program from The Roy Rogers Show in 1953 to the late 1980s syndicated comedy Small Wonder, died Saturday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, his family announced.

Martinson also helmed several features, including the John F. Kennedy naval tale PT 109 (1963), starring Cliff Robertson, the beach comedy For Those Who Think Young (1965) and the light-hearted Raquel Welch adventure Fathom (1966).

Martinson was born in Boston on Jan. 16, 1915. He began his career as a columnist for The Boston Evening Transcript, and during a trip to the West Coast to pen a series about his adventures in Hollywood, he decided he wanted to stick around and work in show business.