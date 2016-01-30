Azerbaijan goes for an internal selection for Eurovision-2016

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Like last year, the Azerbaijani broadcaster ITV will select their representative for Stockholm internally. From now on, all singers who are interested in the Eurovision Song Contest are welcome to send in their entries to the broadcaster. The musicians should have the Azerbaijani citizenship. The closing date for applications is the 10th of February. The entry for Azerbaijan will be announced on the 14th of March.

