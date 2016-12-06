'Azerbaijan' cinema re-opens in Baku

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan" cinema, which has closed a while ago, has restored its activity.

Report informs, the cinema to operate as CinemaPlus premium network of theatres, was completely renovated.

World-class two-storey cinema with 3 halls and 190 seats equipped with convenient and high-quality armchairs.

In the tastefully designed VIP hall, spectators may watch movies sitting in an armchair with separate table and use services of VIP bar.

Notably, CinemaPlus network of theatres includes CinemaPlus 28 Mall, Cinema Plus Ganjlik Mall, CinemaPlus Aygün City, Cinema Plus Amburan Mall and Cinema Plus Khamsa in Ganja city.