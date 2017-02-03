Arnold Schwarzenegger: Hey Trump, why don’t we switch jobs?

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Former California governor, well-known actor Arnold Schwarzenegger suggested Donald Trump to switch jobs after the President mocked him.

Report informs citing foreign media, Schwarzenegger filmed Twitter response.

“Hey Donald, I have a great idea: Why don’t we switch jobs?” Schwarzenegger suggested in a video posted to Twitter. “You take over TV because you’re such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job, so then people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

Notably, while speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast yesterday, D.Trump said that when he ran for president “they hired a big, big movie star” to take his place on “The Apprentice.”