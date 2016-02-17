Antonio Banderas moves to London to be student at his 54

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ He’s a Hollywood star with an impressive list of films under his belt, but Antonio Banderas has revealed that he is set to move to London to become a student, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

The 54-year-old star, who ended his 19-year-relationship with ex-wife Melanie Griffith last summer, has said it might ‘take a while’ before he is able to embark on his new mission.

Appearing on Loose Women on Thursday, he confessed: ‘It’s something that I am going to do, I am going to study clothing design.

‘It’s something that has been on my mind for a long time and probably one of the best schools in the world is here, St Martin’s University and so I am going to start studying with them.’

‘Of course I won’t stop my professional life, I’ll continue acting, directing...but this is a new thing,’ he added.

The college, now known as Central St Martin's, counts fashion designers John Galliano, Stella McCartney and Alexander McQueen among its former students.

Meanwhile, Antonio revealed that he hasn’t watched stepdaughter Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades Of Grey, which sees her play the innocent Anastasia Steele.