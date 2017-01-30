Actor Antonio Banderas hospitalized in UK

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Antonio Banderas hospitalized in UK, Report informs, referring to Gazeta.Ru.

According to The Sun, the Hollywood star was taken by ambulance to a hospital near his Surrey home.

The actor, 56, had been exercising when he suddenly experienced agonizing pains in his chest. An emergency call was made and he was taken to hospital in an ambulance on Thursday. He was released after brief observation.

Speaking to the newspaper, Banderas praised the medics who helped him and confirmed he’d had an “episode”.