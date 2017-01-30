 Top
    Close photo mode

    Actor Antonio Banderas hospitalized in UK

    He suddenly experienced agonizing pains in his chest

    Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Antonio Banderas hospitalized in UK, Report informs, referring to Gazeta.Ru.

    According to The Sun, the Hollywood star was taken by ambulance to a hospital near his Surrey home.

    The actor, 56, had been exercising when he suddenly experienced agonizing pains in his chest. An emergency call was made and he was taken to hospital in an ambulance on Thursday. He was released after brief observation.

    Speaking to the newspaper, Banderas praised the medics who helped him and confirmed he’d had an “episode”.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi