Angelina Jolie surrounded by her six children for red carpet since Brad Pitt split

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Angelina Jolie and all six of her children joined the world premiere.

Report informs referring to the Mirror, Hollywood star was joined by Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, ten and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox for a screening of First They Killed My Father in Cambodia.

It marks the actress’ first red carpet appearance since her split from Brad Pitt last year, and the first time she’s made a public appearance with all of her children without him.

Ahead of the red carpet, Angelina, 41, attended a photocell and press conference, where she spoke about filming the movie in Cambodia and how she wanted to understand what eldest son Maddox’s family had been through. She adopted Maddox from a Cambodian orphanage in 2002.

Angelina has kept away from the spotlight since her marriage to Brad broke down last year. The Hollywood couple announced in September they were splitting after a twelve-year relationship and two years of marriage. It came as a shock to many who had considered them rock solid.