American rapper Prodigy dies

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Rapper Prodigy (Albert Johnson), one half of the influential hip hop duo Mobb Deep has died at the age of 42.

Report informs citing foreign media, Mobb’s publicist said.

According to information, a cause of death has not been released, but the rapper had been hospitalized for complications caused by sickle cell anemia prior to his death.

Notably, Prodigi and Havoc bonded over their shared love of hip hop and formed Mobb Deep in 1990.