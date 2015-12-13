Albano Carrisi: "I hope to visit Baku again " - EXCLUSIVE

Rome. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ I was in Baku 50 years ago, and again when I visited there, I saw a completely different Baku.

Report was told by the famous Italian singer, Albano Carrisi.

He stated that, two years ago Baku hosted an event "Italian Night" with participation of the well-known Italian singers: "It was unbelievable. It's a good proof that, the government is doing a great role for representing Azerbaijan in the world."

The singer also hopes to visit Baku once again.

In December 2013, Albano Carrisi performed on the stage of Baku Crystal Hall complex together with the participants of Italian "San Remo" song festival - Toto Cutugno, the group Ricchi E Poveri, Ricardo Foli, Umberto Tozzi, Tony Esposito, Pupo, Matia Bazar group, Maria Fiordaliso, Ivana Spagna.