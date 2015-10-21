Adele confirms new album is called 25

Adele has confirmed her new album will be called 25, and says it will tackle her transition into adulthood, Report informs referring to BBC.

It follows the singer's pattern of naming her albums after her age: Her debut was titled 19 and the follow-up was called 21.

"My last record was a break-up record," she wrote in a statement, "and if I had to label this one, I would call it a make-up record.

"Making up for lost time. Making up for everything I ever did and never did."

The singer continued: "25 is about getting to know who I've become without realising. And I'm sorry it took so long but, you know, life happened."

Fans have had to wait four years for a new record after the star gave birth to her first son, Angelo, in October 2012.

Recording sessions for the new album have continued sporadically since then, with producers reported to include Gnarls Barkley's Dangermouse aka Brian Burton, Swedish hitmaker Max Martin, Diane Warren, and One Republic's Ryan Tedder.

A preview of the album appeared without warning on Sunday night, during an advertising break on The X Factor.