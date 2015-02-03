 Top
    Close photo mode

    A well-known Ukrainian singer falls to death in an accident

    Jeep, which the singer drove faced with a milk tanker

    Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Morning of February 2, in a traffic accident in the Dnipropetrovsk region near the village Lozovatka dead the famous Ukrainian singer, leader of the "Skryabin" band Andrey Kuzmenko, whom the audience knows under the pseudonym of Kuzma Skryabin.

    Report informs citing "Komsomolskaya Pravda in Ukraine", press service of the Traffic Police of Ukrainian Interior Ministry confirmed this information.

    "Our employees "cut" the dead body off the car," said police officer of the Krivoy Rog district.

    Jeep, which drove the singer faced with the milk tanker. Musician died on the spot, and the girl who was with him in the car with multiple injuries taken to hospital.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi