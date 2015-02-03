A well-known Ukrainian singer falls to death in an accident

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Morning of February 2, in a traffic accident in the Dnipropetrovsk region near the village Lozovatka dead the famous Ukrainian singer, leader of the "Skryabin" band Andrey Kuzmenko, whom the audience knows under the pseudonym of Kuzma Skryabin.

Report informs citing "Komsomolskaya Pravda in Ukraine", press service of the Traffic Police of Ukrainian Interior Ministry confirmed this information.

"Our employees "cut" the dead body off the car," said police officer of the Krivoy Rog district.

Jeep, which drove the singer faced with the milk tanker. Musician died on the spot, and the girl who was with him in the car with multiple injuries taken to hospital.