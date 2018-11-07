42 countries to compete in Eurovision-2019 song contest

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ There will be 42 participating broadcasters vying to win the coveted Eurovision Song Contest trophy in Tel Aviv next year. Report informs citing the press service of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) that the 64th Contest will take place at Tel Aviv’s Expo Centre in May 2019.

The Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Finals will be held in Tel Aviv on 14 and 16 May followed by the Grand Final on 18 May.

The slogan for the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 'Dear to dream'

Notably, Israeli singer Netta Barzilai won the contest this year with 'Toy'.

Albania (RTSH)

Armenia (AMPTV)

Australia (SBS)*

Austria (ORF)

Azerbaijan (ICTIMAI TV)

Belarus (BTRC)

Belgium (RTBF)

Croatia (HRT)

Cyprus (CYBC)

Czech Republic (CT)

Denmark (DR)

Estonia (ERR)

Finland (YLE)

France (FT)

FYR Macedonia (MKRTV)

Germany (ARD/NDR)

Georgia (GPB)

Greece (ERT)

Hungary (MTVA)

Iceland (RUV)

Ireland (RTE)

Israel (IPBC/KAN)

Italy (RAI)

Latvia (LTV)

Lithuania (LRT)

Malta (PBS)

Moldova (TRM)

Montenegro (RTCG)

The Netherlands (AVROTROS)

Norway (NRK)

Poland (TVP)

Portugal (RTP)

Romania (TVR)

Russia (RTR)

San Marino (RTV)

Serbia (RTS)

Slovenia (RTVSLO)

Spain (TVE)

Sweden (SVT)

Switzerland (SRG/SSR)

Ukraine (UA:PBC)

United Kingdom (BBC)