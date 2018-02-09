Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States will meet with Sheikh-ul-Islam in Baku

© Report

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation led by Vatican foreign minister (Secretary for Relations with States), Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan, February 10.

Report informs, during the visit, he will meet with the Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh.

The purpose of the visit is to take part in a ceremony dedicated to elevation of Vladimír Fekete, S.D.B., Apostolic Prefect of Azerbaijan, to Episcopal dignity on February 11.