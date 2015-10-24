Today is a day of Ashura

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today is the 10th day of Muharram month - day of Ashura. Report informs "Grandson of prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Imam Hussein (AS), his family members and supporters were martyred in the Islamic calendar month of Muharram 10, 61.Muharram is one of the sacred months of lunar calendar.

Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Gazi Council issued a fatwa which said although wars in this month were banned by Prophet (s), on the day of Ashura Imam Hussein (AS), and supporters of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) were martyred for the sake of truth.

The tragedy of Karbala was sad but at the same remembered as a day, which gives honor to generations. Remembrance of Imam Hussein's life and struggle is of great importance. Azerbaijani law-enforcement authorities will work in enhanced operating mode in regard with the day of Ashura.