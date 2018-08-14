Time of of Eid al-Adha prayers in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Time of prayer on the occasion of Gurban (Eid al-Adha) Holiday in Azerbaijan announced.

Report informs, Eid Prayer on the occasion of the sacred holiday of the Islamic world will be held on August 22 at 9:00 a.m. at Tazapir mosque.

At the same time, Eid prayer will be performed in all mosques of Azerbaijan.

Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh, the head of the Caucasian Muslims Office, will join the holiday prayer at Tazabir Mosque.

Notably, 22 and 23 August are non-working days in Azerbaijan due to Gurban holiday.