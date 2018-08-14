 Top
    Close photo mode

    Time of of Eid al-Adha prayers in Azerbaijan announced

    Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Time of prayer on the occasion of Gurban (Eid al-Adha) Holiday in Azerbaijan announced.

    Report informs, Eid Prayer on the occasion of the sacred holiday of the Islamic world will be held on August 22 at 9:00 a.m. at Tazapir mosque.

    At the same time, Eid prayer will be performed in all mosques of Azerbaijan.

    Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh, the head of the Caucasian Muslims Office, will join the holiday prayer at Tazabir Mosque.

    Notably, 22 and 23 August are non-working days in Azerbaijan due to Gurban holiday. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi