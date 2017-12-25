The Catholics celebrate Christmas today

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Catholics around the world, as well as Protestants, Anglicans and a number of Orthodox, following the Gregorian calendar, celebrate Christmas, December 25.

Report informs referring to the TASS, the main service was held the day before in St. Peter's Cathedral in the Vatican.

It was headed by the Pope of Rome Francis, the Christmas Mass was broadcast live on television in Italy and a number of other countries. At the same time, according to the Vatican media center recently reformed on the initiative of the pontiff, the survey was conducted using a new high-resolution experimental technology to "enable believers to plunge into the sacrament of coming to the Earth of the Savior." The central event of the Catholic Christmas is the appeal of the head of the Roman Catholic Church "Urbi et Orbi" ("Peace and Degrees"), with whom Francis will speak on December 25 at noon (15:00 Baku time). As a rule, in addition to announcing the joy of Christmas, the pontiff touches on acute issues of our time.

Only Catholics in the world there are 1 billion and 200 million people. In addition to the main Catholic countries, there are different Catholic communities in others , including Arab and Asian states.