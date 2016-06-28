​State Counselor: Armenian and Russian peoples have also been among victims of Armenian terrorists

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Armenian and Russian peoples have also been among victims of the horrible massacres committed by the Armenians."

Report informs, this was stated by State Counselor on Multiculturalism, Inter-ethnic and religious affairs, Chairman of Board of Trustees of Baku International Multiculturalism Centre, professor Kamal Abdullayev at the first international round table on ‘Armenian terrorism and Azerbaijani multiculturalism’.

He claimed that the Armenian terrorism always seeks favorable time for showing itself again and again: "This fertile ground for development of terrorism is lack of multiculturalism and religious and ethnic diversity. The Armenian terrorism forms due to absence of national communities, religious and racial diversity, and as a result it prospers in such an environment. We witness that Armenia, Armenians try their best to expand and spread terror. The Armenian terrorism is a systematic activity against humanity."

On June 28, Baku International Multiculturalism Centre (BIMC), Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Knowledge Foundation under President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO), Science Development Fund under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, State Committee for Work with Diaspora, Copyright Agency jointly organized the first international round table on theme ‘Armenian genocide and Azerbaijani multiculturalism’ in the framework of a project called ‘Terrorism against Multiculturalism’.

Along with local experts, famous foreign scientists, scholars and researchers the Armenian terrorism are also attending the event.

Round-table will involve such panels as ‘Armenian terrorism: Its Nature and History’, ‘Armenian terrorism against Azerbaijani multiculturalism’, ‘Armenian terrorism and Azerbaijani Kurds’, ‘Legal and moral dimensions of the Armenian terrorism’, ‘Armenian terror in new publications (books’ presentation)’.